Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson, who penned an article against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was 'wronged' to apologise to the couple, said an expert.



Reacting to his apology, Nigel Farage told GB News: “To apologise in the way that he did was wrong. I mean you can say ‘look if what I wrote upset you, I’m sorry, but I wrote it because I believed it at the time or I was making a sort of analogy with Game of Thrones’.

“And you can say that from your toenails to the follicles on your head that you apologise with your whole being and soul but you can’t appease bullies.”

Farage then added: “They used the opportunity to accuse him of being a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, and a hate-monger. You begin to understand this is what cancel culture is actually all about.

“It isn’t about disagreeing, and asking for backtracks and apologies, it’s about the destruction of those with different views,” he added.