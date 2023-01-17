King Charles set to swing his axe amid Harry's allegations

King Charles III's idea to reshape the royal family could come to fruition anytime soon as the monarch has decided to swing his axe amid his younger son Prince Harry's allegations.



The Duke of Sussex is expected to be completely cut off from the Royal Family due to his explosive claims in Spare and series of new interviews.

The Britain's new monarch is being urged by the royal aides, experts, politicians to cut all the ties with the Duke over his persistent attacks against the palace.



Meghan and Harry are also losing support and popularity among the public in the UK and The United States even after all their stunts to remain in the spotlight. While King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals' silence is winning more amid ongoing royal drama.

A foreign policy expert and the former aide to late Prime Minister Margaret, Nile Gardiner, has urged King Charles to cut ties with Harry.

In the wake of the Sussexes' claims and criticism against the Firm and its members, Gardiner tweeted: "The best response for the King/Royal Family is to completely cut Meghan/Harry off. Deny them any association with [the] British monarchy, have them stripped of their titles, and ensure they are isolated voices in exile in California. The US will increasingly lose interest in them too."



Some other royal experts and aides are also asking the King to take action against the couple for their revelations and claims about the palace even after they stepped down as senior members of the firm to live a life of their choice in the US.

King Charles, as per a well-informed source, has decided to issue final warnings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stop them hurling insults at the monarchy and the royal family. They added that if the two don't stop, the palace will make a big announcement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future with the Firm.

