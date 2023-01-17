 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why
Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why

Gladiator star Russell Crowe recently shared why he had not returned to the US in four years.

In an interview on 2Day FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin breakfast show via Daily Mail, Russell revealed that he’s often been asked by his American pals about his return to America post-pandemic.

“My American friends are like ‘what's going on?’” said the 58-year-old.

In 2019, Russell’s last movie Unhinged was released in the US and the pandemic hit next year.

The Oscar winner pointed out that his “schedule” in the last four years “did not permit him to return to America.

“I haven't been back since for a press tour. I have been able to wrangle a way to do most of the press sitting here on the phone on the farm,” commented Russell.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Beautiful Mind actor disclosed that he would begin filming a new movie Sleeping Dogs in Melbourne in February.

Russell also discussed his love of performing on stage along with his new band The Gentleman’s Barber.

“There's nothing like it. It's an adrenaline rush,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's claim triggers outrage amid row over British-Iranian's execution

Prince Harry's claim triggers outrage amid row over British-Iranian's execution
Steven Spielberg says Covid pandemic pushed him to make The Fabelmans movie

Steven Spielberg says Covid pandemic pushed him to make The Fabelmans movie
Kelsea Ballerini responds to the Chase Stokes dating speculations: ‘stop reading’

Kelsea Ballerini responds to the Chase Stokes dating speculations: ‘stop reading’
Prince William destroys Harry's Spare's bombs in kitchen with kids

Prince William destroys Harry's Spare's bombs in kitchen with kids
John Larroquette reveals he was paid in marijuana to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre

John Larroquette reveals he was paid in marijuana to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Prince William, Harry's tense interview resurfaces amid brothers' ongoing feud

Prince William, Harry's tense interview resurfaces amid brothers' ongoing feud
Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmel's show

Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmel's show
Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney

Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney

King Charles set to swing his axe amid Harry's allegations

King Charles set to swing his axe amid Harry's allegations
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death not revealed so far: Report

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death not revealed so far: Report
Kim Kardashian once revealed juicy details to Jennifer Lawrence

Kim Kardashian once revealed juicy details to Jennifer Lawrence