Russell Crowe hasn’t returned to US in four years: Here’s why

Gladiator star Russell Crowe recently shared why he had not returned to the US in four years.



In an interview on 2Day FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin breakfast show via Daily Mail, Russell revealed that he’s often been asked by his American pals about his return to America post-pandemic.

“My American friends are like ‘what's going on?’” said the 58-year-old.

In 2019, Russell’s last movie Unhinged was released in the US and the pandemic hit next year.

The Oscar winner pointed out that his “schedule” in the last four years “did not permit him to return to America.

“I haven't been back since for a press tour. I have been able to wrangle a way to do most of the press sitting here on the phone on the farm,” commented Russell.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Beautiful Mind actor disclosed that he would begin filming a new movie Sleeping Dogs in Melbourne in February.

Russell also discussed his love of performing on stage along with his new band The Gentleman’s Barber.

“There's nothing like it. It's an adrenaline rush,” he added.