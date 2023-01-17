 
Amanda Seyfried clarifies her absence from Golden Globe: 'not Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried recently explained why she didn’t attend the Golden Globe last week.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Dear John actress revealed that she was busy working on new musical movie Thelma & Louise and not Mamma Mia 3 as per speculations.

“I have absolutely no power. I have no power,” stated the 37-year-old.

When questioned if she would return as Sophie for the sequel, to this, Amanda responded, “Everyone is waiting for the call.”

Amanda revealed, “There are enough ABBA songs, (Mamma Mia creator) Judy Craymer, she is 100% on board. I don't know what the Universal people are doing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Amanda pointed out, “I just wanted to give a bonafide explanation as to why I missed the Golden Globe. I didn't want that generic, ‘Can't be here tonight’.”

Reflecting on her latest musical movie, the Mean Girls actress mentioned, “The creators are working diligently to bring something beyond comprehension to life onto the stage. It's still early days.”

“It was just a very important week, and I still have all the music in my head, I can't stop singing,” she added.

Earlier, movie-maker Ol Parker told Screen Rant, “Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say.”

