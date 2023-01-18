 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly worried about Brad Pitt's budding romance with Ines De Ramon.

A source close to the Friends alum reveals that Jen is not happy with Brad moving on with her friend, Paul Wesley's former girlfriend.

"Jen and Brad were in Cabo at the same time last week," a source tells Closer Magazine.

"Under normal circumstances, they would have met up, but Jen didn’t reach out this time as she knew he had his new girl on his arm," they told Closer.

"Jen also has mutual friends close to Ines’ ex-husband Paul, and naturally that’s swayed her opinion. Jen knows she can’t really say anything, but she’s already thinking there are red flags."

This comes after Jen admitted to having a good friendship with Brad.

"Brad and I are buddies. We’re friends and we speak," Jen admitted previously. "There’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."

