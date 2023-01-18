 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Prince Harry has done justice to his Spare biography, notes an American journalist.

Meredith Blake from LA Times notes: "Prince Harry 'didn't go far enough' with his criticism of the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, Harry extends his complete support to the concept of monarchy in his memoir 'Spare.'

Harry wrote: “No one wants to hear a prince argue for the existence of a monarchy, any more than they want to hear a prince argue against it.

“My emotions are complicated on this subject, naturally, but my bottom-line position isn’t. I’ll forever support my Queen, my Commander in Chief, my Granny. Even after she’s gone.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'
Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'
Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'

Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'
Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend
Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles

Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles
Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral
Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours
Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming
Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry

Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry