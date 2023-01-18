Billie Eilish gets update for restraining order on home burglar

Billie Eilish has just received her temporary restraining order against an alleged home burglar.

He restraining order in question has been issued against Christopher Anderson, according to TMZ.

The request was put in after Anderson appeared at the front door of Eilish’s father, Patrick O’Connell.

Her official request highlights the “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress” that was caused as a result of his unwelcomed ¬visit.

It also requests for Eilish’s mother, and brother to also be protected under the temporary restraining order.

This is not the first time Eilish was forced to suffer from an unwelcomed address leak, back in 2019 she told Rolling Stone, “It was really traumatizing. I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

“I’ve loved attention my whole life, but I don’t think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous, it wasn’t this kind.”