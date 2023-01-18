 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’
Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’

Billie Eilish her just shed some light into her ongoing body image struggles and how her body ‘was gaslighting me’.

She started by making these admissions to Vogue and admitted that she feels her body has been ‘gaslighting me’.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she also went on to say.

Before concluding though she revealed a personal revelation “I had to go through a process of being like, My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry slammed for 'playing into Iran's propaganda machine'

Prince Harry slammed for 'playing into Iran's propaganda machine'
Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital

Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital

Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘amazing leading man’ Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘amazing leading man’ Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Channing Tatum not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance

Channing Tatum not sure about getting married again amid Zoe Kravitz romance
Billie Eilish gets update for restraining order on home burglar

Billie Eilish gets update for restraining order on home burglar
Netflix: List of top trending movies & series to binge-watch

Netflix: List of top trending movies & series to binge-watch
Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’

Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’
Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?

Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?
Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'