Billie Eilish fears ‘my body is gaslighting me’

Billie Eilish her just shed some light into her ongoing body image struggles and how her body ‘was gaslighting me’.

She started by making these admissions to Vogue and admitted that she feels her body has been ‘gaslighting me’.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she also went on to say.

Before concluding though she revealed a personal revelation “I had to go through a process of being like, My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”