 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner 'very excited' as he returns home from the hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital
Jeremy Renner ‘very excited’ as he returns home from the hospital 

Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and back home where he will continue to recover from a critical snow plough injury.

The Hawkeye star confirmed the news himself in a January 16th, 2023, tweet in which he told fans that he was “very excited” to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown at home.

Replying to a tweet from the show’s official account that told followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital on January 7th, 2023, was admitted in the hospital on New Year’s Day following a tragic incident involving a PistenBully, weighing at least 14,330.

The actor’s representatives revealed at the time that Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

Renner was “moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together,” his rep previously told People. “He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbour’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall.”

According to RadarOnline, Renner knows the extent of his injuries including the fact that it would take a lot of time for him to fully recover with pals saying it could take up to two years before he completely heals.

