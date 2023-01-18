 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Givenchy appoints BIGBANG's Taeyang as a global brand ambassador

Givenchy has signed BIGBANG icon Taeyang as their new global ambassador.

On January 17, Soompi reported that the luxury French fashion brand officially confirmed that “Givenchy is pleased to announce the appointment of Taeyang as 2023 global ambassador.”

Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams said that, "Taeyang is an inspiring artist—a music pioneer with an authentic, barrier-breaking way of expressing his own personal style, which fits perfectly with today’s Givenchy aesthetic."

Meanwhile, Taeyang also remarked that "I am grateful to be able to start this new chapter of my life with Givenchy. It holds a special meaning to me, as Givenchy is a brand that has inspired me in many ways over the years."

"Matthew has also been a leader in both fashion and culture for many years. I look forward to the exciting ways to collaborate with Givenchy through this partnership, Taeyang continued.

Taeyang became the first male K-pop artist to be named a global ambassador for Givenchy and will be attending Givenchy’s Men’s Fashion Week show in Paris tomorrow.

