Kim Kardashian ‘isn’t paying attention’ to Kanye West’s new wife

Kim Kardashian reportedly “does not care” about Kanye West’s marriage to Yeezy head architectural designer, Bianca Censori.

A source close to the 42-year-old reality star revealed to HollywoodLife about how Kim really feels about the nupitals.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal,” the source told the outlet, “But she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought.”

The source shared that Kim is not prying in West’s private life as long as he is keeping up with his duties as a father. “Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids,” the source explained.

“Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim,” the source continued. “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”

A source confirmed a similar stance Kim to Entertainment Tonight that she “isn't paying attention” to Kanye’s wedding and adds that she is “focused on the well-being of her children.”

Kim and Kanye settled their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after she initially filed. They share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

The Flashing Lights rapper surprised everyone as it was revealed last week that he married the Australian designer, 27, in a private ceremony before honeymooning with her in Utah at the five-star Amangiri resort.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, West was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger as he arrived at the posh getaway and then once again while enjoying lunch with his lover at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday, January 9th, 2023.