 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Four terrorists gunned down in Balochistan operation

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File
Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File

  • Operation was conducted in Hoshab on tipoff.
  • Terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians.
  • Forces were deployed via helicopter after hideout was identified. 

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down in a shootout that took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched to clear a “hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab”.

The ISPR said the security forces were deployed via a helicopter after the terrorist hideout was identified with the help of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area.

“While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, four terrorists opened fire onto the security forces,” said the ISPR. It added that the four terrorists were killed during the heavy exchange of fire that took place.

A cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices were also recovered.

COAS Asim Munir visits Balochistan

The operation came a day after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed that the military would thwart attempts by "foreign-sponsored and supported" hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.

During his visit to Balochistan's Khuzdar and Basima areas, according to ISPR, the army chief emphasised maintaining optimum operational readiness while interacting with troops on site to counter instability in the province.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," General Munir added.

The army’s deployment and operations, he said, "are being focused in the south-western province to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development".

The military's media wing said that the army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

Last month, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others injured as seven separate blasts ripped through Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu districts.

For the past couple of months, Pakistan has dealt with terror attacks of various natures, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, with the nation battling against a fresh spate of rising terrorism.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in the country.

More From Pakistan:

PTI's 'appeasement' policy towards TTP created issues for Pakistan: Bilawal

PTI's 'appeasement' policy towards TTP created issues for Pakistan: Bilawal
KP Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves assembly on CM Mahmood Khan's advice

KP Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves assembly on CM Mahmood Khan's advice
PTI 'offered' Punjab president post after merger: CM Parvez Elahi

PTI 'offered' Punjab president post after merger: CM Parvez Elahi

PML-N’s next strategy to focus on Bajwa, Faiz, Imran and former judges

PML-N’s next strategy to focus on Bajwa, Faiz, Imran and former judges

PTI, PML-N fail to reach consensus on Punjab's caretaker chief minister

PTI, PML-N fail to reach consensus on Punjab's caretaker chief minister
Jamat-e-Islami turns its guns on PPP, asks ECP to act impartially

Jamat-e-Islami turns its guns on PPP, asks ECP to act impartially
Gas pipeline explodes in Balochistan

Gas pipeline explodes in Balochistan
‘PM Shehbaz has sufficient numbers to win trust vote’, Khawaja Asif tells Imran Khan

‘PM Shehbaz has sufficient numbers to win trust vote’, Khawaja Asif tells Imran Khan
WATCH: Gen Bajwa seen strolling in Dubai

WATCH: Gen Bajwa seen strolling in Dubai
PDM ‘not to contest’ by-polls on 35 NA seats lost by PTI, AML

PDM ‘not to contest’ by-polls on 35 NA seats lost by PTI, AML
PTI rejects ‘rigged’ Karachi LB poll results

PTI rejects ‘rigged’ Karachi LB poll results
Bid by foreign-backed elements to destabilise Balochistan to be foiled: COAS

Bid by foreign-backed elements to destabilise Balochistan to be foiled: COAS