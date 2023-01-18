Meghan Markle has ‘surgically grafted’ herself to Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for her shocking absence from “her beloved husband’s long-awaited tell-all memoir. Release.



Royal author and biographer Sarah Vine issued this accusation in her new piece.

The piece in question has been penned for the Daily Mail and includes revelations and questions by the writer who wonders “where was Meghan?”

“One thing really struck me about Prince Harry’s media blitz last week. Not so much the careless inaccuracies in his various accounts of events, from the death of the Queen Mother to recollections of his first date with Meghan. Nor even his petulance (bordering on naked aggression) towards the few hand-picked journalists enlisted to help sell his narrative whenever any of them dared ask him anything even vaguely approximating a searching question.”

“No, the real question in my mind is this: where was Meghan? I don’t mean in terms of the book – after all, her fingerprints are all over that. I mean physically, where is she? We haven’t seen hide nor hair of her for days. Which, really, is most uncharacteristic.”

“Normally she never leaves Harry’s side. Normally she’s practically surgically grafted on to him, hanging off him like an extra appendage. Wherever he goes, she goes, him scowling darkly at anyone who ventures within ten feet of them, she with that fixed smile of hers firmly in place.”

“It’s most unlike Meghan to miss an opportunity to show the world her fabulousness. And after all, what better opportunity than this, the publication of her beloved husband’s long-awaited tell-all memoir, all eyes upon him?”