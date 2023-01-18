 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘flawed truth’ is at the ‘very centre of therapy’

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Psychiatrists warn Prince Harry’s flawed thinking is at the ‘very centre of therapy’.

Dr Max Pemberton issued these claims in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

He warns, “Many factual errors have been found in the book, notably in Saturday's Mail, such as the Duke's recollection of where he was when told the Queen Mother had died.’

“He wrote in detail about being at Eton when the call came, but evidence has emerged that he was actually on a skiing trip in Switzerland.”

“As a psychiatrist, none of this should really surprise me: there is a considerable body of psychological research that shows how unreliable our memory is.”

“If you're writing a tell-all book that effectively throws your family under the bus. Isn't this something to think long and hard about before putting (ghost) pen to paper? That your 'truth', as Harry loves to put it, is not always, or even not very often, objectively true?”

“'Your truth', of course, is at the very centre of therapy,” the therapist added.

“It seems that this part of therapy has completely passed Harry by. He's insistent that only his version of events is 'true', yet he has made glaring errors with regard to his memory. How could he not wonder if he's also made an error about other things, like the row with his brother, for example, or any number of the private conversations he's divulged?”

Before concluding Mr Pemberton added, “He should have listened to his grandmother, who summed this all up perfectly and really quite scientifically. 'Recollections may vary,' she said. Quite.”

