Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Angelina Jolie 'quietly infatuated' with Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Angelina Jolie was "impressed" with "charming" Paul Mescal after they met over coffee along with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The Maleficent actor became “obsessed” with the Irish heartthrob after watching his phenomenal performance in Normal People.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was “incredibly excited” after Mescal invited her and her 16-year-old for coffee.

Jolie, who parted ways with Pitt in 2016 following decade long romance, become “quietly infatuated with the Irish heartthrob.”

"Ange was a huge fan of Normal People and became obsessed with Paul, following his career closely and even writing to him," the source told the outlet.

"They stayed in contact, and when she got in touch to say she was coming to watch him in his new play with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh," the insider explained.

"He was the one who initiated the coffee afterwards, which she was incredibly excited by," the source revealed.

The outlet claimed that Jolie thought the meet-up would be a "great opportunity for her to talk to another young actor and get some advice".

The Hollywood beauty was said to be "very impressed" with how "charming Paul was,” the source said.

Jolie made headlines after she was spotted having coffee with Mescal and her daughter Shiloh at a coffee shop in London earlier this month.

