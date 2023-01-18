 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton strengthening Prince Harry's narrative?

Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William have allegedly failed to use trick to encounter Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's narrative.

The Prince and Princess of Wales "really missed a trick" by not attending the funeral of Constantine II on Monday, a royal commentator has claimed.

William and Kate would have helped dispel the "overall characterisation of the Windsor famille" by mingling with European royals at a highly emotional event, the Duke of Sussex painted in his book Spare, according to journalist Daniela Elser. 

In a comment piece for News.com.au, the Elser wrote: "The most damaging thing about Spare, if you get down to it, is not a specific incident of Palace fisticuffs or some frosty showdown in a royal garden among the topiary corgis but his overall characterisation of the Windsor famille as pathologically self-interested sorts with all the innate warmth of a freezer full of Paddle Pops."

At the emotional scene, Queen Anne Marie and Crown Prince Pavlos can be seen embracing Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands (formerly the country’s Queen), King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Prince Joachim of Denmark, among others. 

Experts and critics think that Kate and William's absence from the emotional moment seemingly strengthen Harry's narrative or show that the couple lacked the trick to encounter the Sussexes claims.  

According to the expert, William and Kate would have added a certain warm, humanising element to their image at exactly the moment they needed it the most. And yet instead, they were nowhere to be seen. 

The funeral of Constantine II, who was one of Prince William's godparents, would have been a "golden PR opportunity", Ms Elser added.

