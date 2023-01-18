John Larroquette confirms old Internet rumour: Check Deets

John Larroquette confirmed the long-standing Internet rumour about the 1974 horror movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where he received weed in payment instead of cash.

According to Parade, the horror film director Tobe Hooper paid the Richie Rich star for narrating the film's prologue in weed.



"Totally true," adding, "He gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side, and said, "Good luck to you!"

The 75-year-old added he first met the director in the summer of 1969 when Larroquette, who "wasn't sure what I wanted to do with my life," was working as a bartender in Colorado and Hooper was in the area working on a project.

The pair connected and got in touch when Larroquette moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

"Tobe heard I was in town and asked for an hour of my time to narrate something for this movie he just did," he said. "I said, 'Fine!' It was a favor."

The film was successful because it spawned a franchise, and Larroquette also lent his voice to those.

You do something for free in the 1970s and get a little money in the '90s," he said. "It's certainly the one credit that's stuck strongly to my resume."