 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan grab seats next to Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

NCT member Ten and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan were snapped mingling with some famous celebrities, including Wednesday's Jenna Ortega at a fashion show in Paris, France.

The K-pop idols, Ten and Jeonghan amazed their fans with their stylish appearance in Paris, France.

According to Koreaboo, the duo grabbed their spots on the front row, with the likes of Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, And Percy Hynes White at the Yves Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 23 fashion show.

Jeonghan sat next to American actor Henry Eikenberry and GQ USA‘s editor-in-chief Will Welch.

Whereas, Ten's seatmates included Gossip Girl‘s Evan Mock, LØREN, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, and Percy Hynes White.

Although Jeonghan did not sit with the Wednesday cast, he took clicks with Percy, who portrays Xavier Thorpe. They shared the pictures on each other’s Instagram accounts.






