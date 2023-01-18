 
Emma Roberts shares challenges of motherhood at the premiere of new film: 'It's really hard'

Emma Roberts sheded some light on the challenges of motherhood during the premiere of her latest film, Maybe I Do.

On Tuesday, January 17, the night of the premiere of her upcoming film Maybe I Do, Emma Roberts spoke to People about the daunting task of being a mother.

"It's really hard," Roberts, 31, said about juggling parenting and a career. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"

Roberts also appeared to admire full-time mothers, "I see how being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

"I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot, I would die without my mom, " the Scream Queens alum added.

Roberts celebrated the second birthday of her son on December 27, 2022.

