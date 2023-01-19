Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly feel ‘sick to their stomachs’ after Prince Harry’s scathing commentary about them in his bombshell memoir Spare, revealed royal sources.

The Duke of Sussex released his much-awaited and highly explosive memoir, Spare, on January 10, to thunderous response amid bombshell claims in it, including one where Harry accused William of physically assaulting him in 2019.

And now, royal insiders have claimed that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is furious over Harry’s comments and even blames him for the breakdown of his bond with William.

Talking to Radar Online, a royal source revealed: ““Kate doesn’t even recognize this person Harry’s become. He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out.”

The insider also shared that while Kate wishes King Charles would respond to Prince Harry, she understands the importance of maintaining silence.

“The royal family’s response to Harry’s backstabbing has been to say nothing — but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side,” the source spilled, also sharing that Kate and Prince William are now ‘sick to their stomachs’ over the fallout from Harry’s Spare.

Prince Harry released his bombshell book on January 10, and it quickly went on to become the fastest-selling memoir of all time, selling some 1.4 million copies on the first day.