Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady responded to former teammate Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he should date his 80 For Brady costar Sally Field in a recent interview. Tom responded that he had very good chemistry with Sally on sets and he will see if anything develops in the future, as reported by Fox News.

Tom's former teammate Rob shared that Sally could be a potential match for his friend following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob said, "Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar worthy-performance or what?"

Tom responded, "We did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going on. So, it was actually nice. We really enjoyed our time together. So we'll see where it goes from here."

Tom also complimented Rob and Jane Fonda's chemistry on 80 For Brady sets, "You and Jane Fonda had a good scene too, which was a little … I thought that was really spicy."

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno will be starring in 80 For Brady.