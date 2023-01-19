 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Emma Roberts dropped jaws as she appeared in red-hot gown at a New York screening for her upcoming rom-com film 'Maybe I Do'.

The Hollywood star, 31, flaunted her true beauty in eye-popping dress as she appeared to promote her film, which is set to be released in theatres on January 27.

Red has always been favourite of the world's celebrities, but when Emma appears wearing this hot coulour it really beams with all its shine.

The "Scream Queens" did the same in NYC as she donned sheer one-shoulder red gown that featured several buttons running down the centre and a chiffon-like skirt that flowed to her ankles. She paired the look with red open-toe ankle-strap heels, as well as a bright red lip.

Roberts also took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the look. For her fans, she posted a candid snap of herself sitting down in the dress and putting her shoes on, as well as a selfie showing off her glamorous makeup.

"Last night celebrating 'Maybe I Do,'" Roberts captioned her post.

Her photos induced fans to show their love for Roberts in the comments of the post, with many taking note of her bright look for the day, with one wrote: "Lady in red," alongside two red heart emojis.

Another reacted: "I love this dress," someone else added. While third one raved: "Excited for this one!"

Another compared her with Julia Roberts: "Looking great in red runs in the family, I see."

