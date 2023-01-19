 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Heart of Stone 

Heart of Stone will mark debut of Alia Bhatt in Hollywood, and she shared the official teaser today.


Alia was thoroughly excited as she shared the teaser through her official Instagram account. She also revealed the release date of film which is August 11, 2023. Fans are elated to see Alia in a new role and also in an entire different industry.

2021 was Alia’s lucky year. She gave hits after hits and she also got married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was blessed with a daughter the same year. The love birds were over the moon and they received a lot of warmth from their fans as well.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra Part I with Ranbir. The film was a hit at box office. 

More From Showbiz:

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look
'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews

'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews
Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'

Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'
Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert

Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert
Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video

Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video
'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai

'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See

Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See