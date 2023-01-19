Alia Bhatt reveals teaser of Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone will mark debut of Alia Bhatt in Hollywood, and she shared the official teaser today.





Alia was thoroughly excited as she shared the teaser through her official Instagram account. She also revealed the release date of film which is August 11, 2023. Fans are elated to see Alia in a new role and also in an entire different industry.

2021 was Alia’s lucky year. She gave hits after hits and she also got married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was blessed with a daughter the same year. The love birds were over the moon and they received a lot of warmth from their fans as well.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra Part I with Ranbir. The film was a hit at box office.