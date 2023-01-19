 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
King Charles 'cannot command' his own son, 'leadership looks weak': Meghan Markle pal

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

King Charles III has seemingly lost his credibility with the inability to respond to Prince Harry's memoir.

The monarch has been branded incompetent as he fails to keep a check on his family with the feuding Sussexes.

Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie states: "That makes it well over two years King Charles has had to stop the unresolved grievances between 'The Firm' and his son from escalating. Instead, he chose to bury his head in the sand.

He further writes on Yahoo.com: "Charles may have done a solid job of continuing the Queen’s busy schedule of daily duties, but his inability to convene and command his own family has left his leadership skills looking weak."

This comes as Prince Harry's biography hits the shelves across the globe.

