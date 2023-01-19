 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles wont be easy

CEO of ghostwriting company StoryTerrace, Rutger Bruining, said that the publicity Prince Harry's book may undo any potential for a royal reconciliation.

Talking to  Express.co.uk, he said ,“It really seems like Harry has gone for broke in terms of what he's decided to reveal, without taking into consideration how this might impact his family...or rather, he's made a conscious decision not to hold back, regardless of how his brother and others might feel. Harry clearly feels aggrieved and is using this book as his forum to tell the world what he believes is his truth.”

He added, it was “interesting” that “at the same time, [Prince Harry] has said he wishes to be reconciled with his brother and his father”.

The Duke of Sussex said Harry “would appear to contradict” the contents of the book. “How this will play out in the long term is anyone's guess.”


