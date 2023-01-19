Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take time off from parenting to attend an event: See pictures

Alia and Ranbir attends a calendar launch event for Mumbai Moments 2023

The new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took time off from their parenting duties to attend an event in Mumbai after a while.

The couple posed for pictures while launching a calendar at the Mumbai Press Club. The duo, in the pictures can be seen posing for the media as they hold the new Mumbai Moments 2023 calendars in their hands.

Alia looked extremely gorgeous in a grey outfit. She also wore matching high heels with the dress. Meanwhile, Ranbir opted for decent look as she wore a white shirt along with a white jacket paired together with blue denim jeans. The two looked outstanding and complimented each other a lot.

During their visit to the press club, the couple also visited a room filled with their iconic and memorable pictures. The wall showcased their special moments; starting from their wedding till their last film Brahmastra. The wall also had a memorable picture of the Barfi actor with his parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

The happy pictures of Bhatt and Kapoor are going viral on the internet.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh whereas Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Sharddha Kapoor, reports NDTV.