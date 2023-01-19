A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s ‘incredible’ upcoming Super Bowl performance

A$AP Rocky cannot contain his excitment about Rihanna’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and dished on the Diamonds crooner’s much-anticipated performance, which will be her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Lowe. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

“It’s just incredible,” the rapper continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, per People Magazine.

RiRi’s big game-day performance may still be a few weeks away, but she has already released a teaser for the show as well as a limited edition Savage X Fenty Game Day collection filled with merch for fans to wear as they watch her return to the stage after a six-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the rapper revealed that he is putting finishing touches to his new album and alluded that Rihanna may be coming out with new stuff too. She also sang the official soundtrack song Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.