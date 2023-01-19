 
Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue

Athiya and KL Rahul wedding is going to be a three-day affair
While Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding preps are going on in a full swing, the pictures of their wedding venue are here to give fans an idea of the location where the duo will tying the knot.

As per the reports, the lovebirds will be getting married at father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse located in Khandala. The wedding is going to be a three-day event staring from January 21 to January 23.

Previously, Suniel featured with wife Mana in one of the episodes of the show Where the Heart Is where he gave a full tour of the chic farmhouse built on a hill top.

The house has everything to make the viewers fall in love with. Starting from the wooden interior to stone sculptures, the entire interior and outlook of the house is breathtaking.

The posh place has a huge garden along with a small hut that also gives an uninterrupted view of the hills around. It further has massive living room, a media room and dining spots.

Atiya Shetty, KL Rahuls wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue


The house will look more attractive with the wedding decorations and lightings.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be tying the knot on January 23. The duo met through a common friend for the first time in 2019, reports IndiaToday.  

