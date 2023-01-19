 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence behind Google Images creation: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence behind Google Images creation: Report
Jennifer Lawrence behind Google Images creation: Report

Jennifer Lopez's red carpet-outfits at the 2000 Grammy Awards led to the birth of Google Images.

According to Daily Mail, the On The Floor singer's green Versace gown was behind Google Images, launched in 2001 to cater for the demand for photos of J Lo in the famous dress.

Before the search engine, users had to sift through text broken pages links and failed to search for images alone.

Twitter user @mattxiv shared a screenshot of Google Images' Wikipedia page this week, writing, "This dress was the reason google images was invented."

In 2015, Google executive Eric Schmidt also confirmed that Grammy-nominated dress inspired Google Images.

When Google was launched, people were amazed that they were able to find out about almost anything by typing just a few words into a computer."

According to Schmidt, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin – like all other successful inventors – kept iterating.

They started with images because people wanted more than just text.

'This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that caught the world's attention,' added Schmidt.

'At the time, it was the most popular search query ever.

'But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.'

Before Google Image Search, people could only search through a page of text divided by ten blue links.

At the outset, Google Images offered access to 250 million images.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year
Julian Sands goes missing amid hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands goes missing amid hiking in San Gabriel Mountains
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s ‘incredible’ upcoming Super Bowl performance

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s ‘incredible’ upcoming Super Bowl performance
Britney Spears mocks herself over restaurant drama, says best part ‘was the pasta’

Britney Spears mocks herself over restaurant drama, says best part ‘was the pasta’
Jennifer Lopez roasted over claims she almost performed at 2003 VMAs: ‘Nothing but lie’

Jennifer Lopez roasted over claims she almost performed at 2003 VMAs: ‘Nothing but lie’
Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’
Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host nominations this year

Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host nominations this year
Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List

Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List
'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday

'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday
King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert