Thursday Jan 19 2023
Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year

King of Pop Michael Jackson is returning to the big screen as plans for a new biopic set in motion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lionsgate roped in Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua to helm the upcoming Michael, about the journey and music of the superstar.

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is behind the production, while the Gladiator screenwriter John Logan is penning the screenplay.

The film is set to start shooting in 2023, with no confirmation which is playing the titular role.

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," added Fuqua.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.

His music and those images are part of my worldview. The chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

However, the pop icon's life was fraught with controversies, including severe allegations of child sexual abuse.

But Lionsgate determined the film will "explore all aspects of Michael's life.

"The film will "give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop."

