 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence

Insiders have just weighed in on the relationship Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have appeared to cultivate since the death of Tristan’s mother.

According to the insider, “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this.”

This inside scoop has been brought forward by sources close to HollywoodLife.

Per their findings, “Khloe went to support Tristan at the funeral because she wanted to. Her family came along because they wanted to. It is that simple and Tristan would do the same for her.”

Tristan’s mother Andrea was also “very present” in the life of daughter True, as well as her younger brother.

Per the insider, “Tristan’s late mother Andrea was her kids’ grandmother,” and both “adored her.”

And while “Andrea was also present in their son’s life,” its ‘sad’ that “he is too young to know this.”

“It is a shame that he will never get a chance to know his grandmother because she is an amazing woman.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace
Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’
Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside
BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ New on-set photo shows Season 3’s new diamond

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ New on-set photo shows Season 3’s new diamond
Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue
Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans
Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track

Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track