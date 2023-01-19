Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis never fails to leave fans surprised with his cheeky public appearances.

During his appearance outside Sandringham last Christmas with mum and dad, Louis offered well-wishers a glimpse into his candid character.

In a video posted on Instagram, Prince Louis is seen putting his hand up slightly to give his mother a signal that he wants her to hold his hand.

He wanted to move along with the family even after Kate Middleton let go of his hand.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented: “Louis is so cute” other wrote: “He is still not sure about all this but was well-behaved and waited by his mom.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry said that he’s concerned about Prince William’s children.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare” Harry expressed.

“And that hurts, that worries me.”