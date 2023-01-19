 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans
Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis never fails to leave fans surprised with his cheeky public appearances.

During his appearance outside Sandringham last Christmas with mum and dad, Louis offered well-wishers a glimpse into his candid character.

In a video posted on Instagram, Prince Louis is seen putting his hand up slightly to give his mother a signal that he wants her to hold his hand.

He wanted to move along with the family even after Kate Middleton let go of his hand.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented: “Louis is so cute” other wrote: “He is still not sure about all this but was well-behaved and waited by his mom.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry said that he’s concerned about Prince William’s children.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare” Harry expressed.

“And that hurts, that worries me.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside
BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment
Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue
Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track

Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track
Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book

Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book
Pamela Anderson on childhood abuse, heartbreak and ‘never giving up’

Pamela Anderson on childhood abuse, heartbreak and ‘never giving up’
Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year