Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus made her powerful return to the music world with new hit track Flowers.

The singer is reportedly gearing up to mark her debut on Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart this weekend with the new single, it has been reported.

While music lovers quickly declared the fresh track their ‘favorite’ number from last weekend (as per the Billboard report), rumors are making rounds that the song will top ARIA Singles Chart this weekend.

Flowers is the lead single from Miley's upcoming eight studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, set to release on March 10.

As per the reports, the is going head-to-head against SZA's Kill Bill on the ARIA charts with top listening scores.

Miley’s empowering track is rumoured to include multiple references to her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Flowers, which was released on Liam's birthday, includes a reference to the former couple's Malibu home burning in the California wildfires - as well as various awkward red-carpet moments between the pair.

Miley also referenced the Australian actor’s sudden act of filing for divorce by singing, “I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry.”

Miley and Liam married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.