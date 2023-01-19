 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australias ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’ 

Miley Cyrus made her powerful return to the music world with new hit track Flowers.

The singer is reportedly gearing up to mark her debut on Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart this weekend with the new single, it has been reported.

While music lovers quickly declared the fresh track their ‘favorite’ number from last weekend (as per the Billboard report), rumors are making rounds that the song will top ARIA Singles Chart this weekend.

Flowers is the lead single from Miley's upcoming eight studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, set to release on March 10.

As per the reports, the is going head-to-head against SZA's Kill Bill on the ARIA charts with top listening scores.

Miley’s empowering track is rumoured to include multiple references to her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Flowers, which was released on Liam's birthday, includes a reference to the former couple's Malibu home burning in the California wildfires - as well as various awkward red-carpet moments between the pair.

Miley also referenced the Australian actor’s sudden act of filing for divorce by singing, “I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry.”

Miley and Liam married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace
Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’
Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside
BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment
Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue
Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans
Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track

Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence
Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book

Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book