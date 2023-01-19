 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace
Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian made headlines after buying an iconic piece of jewelry, a gorgeous purple diamond cross necklace, once owned by late Princess Diana.

The reality TV megastar got the necklace for $197,453 from the Sotheby's auction held on January 18th, 2023, according to TMZ.

The former Princess of Wales donned the necklace in 1987 at a London charity gala pairing the jewelry with a stunning purple outfit.

However, social media users were not impressed with The Kardashians star acquiring Diana’s necklace.

"Lord she really thinks purchasing shit is going to make her ‘adjacent-to’ ...her thirst is real ya'll...her thirst is real," one user wrote on social media as per OK! Magazine.

"The thirst for icon status cannot be matched,” one tweeted while another wrote, "I'm pretty sure this STILL won't raise her in anyone's esteem."

This comes after Kim received heat for allegedly ruining the Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

"She gonna damage it somehow the way she damaged Marilyn’s dress," one user penned pointing to the controversy that she ripped the dress after wearing it.

"Kim K will never be as influential as Marilyn Monroe or princess Diana," one fan quipped while another said, "She owns MJ's gloves and hats, janet's 'if' jacket, and has ruined Marilyn’s dress... Kim k is the definition of a culture vulture."

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus set to debut on Australia's ARIA Singles chart list with ‘Flowers’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’

Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’
Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer gold dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie injured in Bangkok concert: Deets inside
BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ New on-set photo shows Season 3’s new diamond

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ New on-set photo shows Season 3’s new diamond
Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue
Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans

Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave, think fans
Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track

Shakira builds wall between her, Gerard Pique mom house after diss track
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson together again? Source breaks silence