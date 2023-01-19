Kim Kardashian mocked for buying Princess Diana iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian made headlines after buying an iconic piece of jewelry, a gorgeous purple diamond cross necklace, once owned by late Princess Diana.

The reality TV megastar got the necklace for $197,453 from the Sotheby's auction held on January 18th, 2023, according to TMZ.

The former Princess of Wales donned the necklace in 1987 at a London charity gala pairing the jewelry with a stunning purple outfit.

However, social media users were not impressed with The Kardashians star acquiring Diana’s necklace.

"Lord she really thinks purchasing shit is going to make her ‘adjacent-to’ ...her thirst is real ya'll...her thirst is real," one user wrote on social media as per OK! Magazine.

"The thirst for icon status cannot be matched,” one tweeted while another wrote, "I'm pretty sure this STILL won't raise her in anyone's esteem."

This comes after Kim received heat for allegedly ruining the Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

"She gonna damage it somehow the way she damaged Marilyn’s dress," one user penned pointing to the controversy that she ripped the dress after wearing it.

"Kim K will never be as influential as Marilyn Monroe or princess Diana," one fan quipped while another said, "She owns MJ's gloves and hats, janet's 'if' jacket, and has ruined Marilyn’s dress... Kim k is the definition of a culture vulture."