Britney Spears reflects on past romance with ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears reminisced about her past romance with ex Justin Timberlake years after split.

In a since deleted post, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared snaps of herself playing basketball with the Friends with Benefits star.

The former flames could be seen wearing matching basketball kits to play the game for charity back in 2001.

"When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened," Spears captioned her post.

The popstar added, "I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!"

In the comment section of the post, fans of the singer were confused as they wondered why Spears shared all the pictures on her social media out of nowhere.

Spears dated Timberlake from 1999 until 2002. It was rumoured then that she had cheated on her boyfriend, causing their split.

Timberlake’s career rose to fame after their break up because people were under the impression that Spears broke his heart.

He even featured a Spears lookalike in one of his music video in 2002 titled, Cry Me A River, to use the situation for his own gain.

However, years after their separation, Timberlake publically apologized to Spears after the release of Framing Britney Spears.