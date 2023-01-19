 
Brad Pitt pals approve of Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s big hit among his friends’

Brad Pitt's friends are very supportive of his romance with new flame Ines De Ramon with whom he shares a huge age gap.

The Bullet Train star and the jewelry designer are having a “really wonderful time” with each other, an insider spilt to Us Weekly.

“Their relationship feels comfortable and playful,” the insider said, adding that Pitt’s friends have approved of his romance with de Ramon.

The source said that the health coach is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” even though the two have only dated for a few months.

Moreover, the insider said that the 29-year age gap between the duo “isn’t an issue for either of them,” adding that despite being older than Ines, Pitt has “more energy than ever.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and de Ramon are “excited about what’s to come next for them” as their romance heats up, shared the source.

This comes after it was reported that the new flames have moved in together as the pair is said to be “inseparable” and “hot and heavy.”

