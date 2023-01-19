 
Jeremy Renner’s 911 call released from snowplow accident: ‘he’s been crushed’

The emergency call placed following Jeremy Renner’s horrifying snow plough accident was released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, by TMZ.

In the audio clip, Renner’s painful moans could be heard in the background as the neighbour desperately urges the dispatcher to send help as soon as possible, via Page Six.

“Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplough. He’s been crushed,” the neighbour said over Renner’s groaning.

“He got crushed up on his right side,” the individual continued as he observed the actor’s injuries. “His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.”

The neighbour added that Renner was “short of breath” and in “a lot of pain” at the time of the call, but was “conscious.”

The caller then noted that Renner seemed to be “slowly drifting off” while waiting for medics to arrive. “We’ve got him covered in blankets,” the neighbor said. “His head’s covered.”

Renner, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital on January 7th, 2023, was admitted in the hospital on New Year’s Day following a tragic incident involving a PistenBully, weighing at least 14,330.

The call was made public a day after the Marvel actor revealed that he is now recovering from his injuries at home. Renner seemed in good spirits as he responded to a tweet about the second season premiere of Mayor of Kingstown series.

