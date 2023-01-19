 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post
Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

Netflix is seeking a flight attendant for one of its private jets, while offering a mouth-watering package of as much as $385,00 a year.

According to BBC, the streaming giant is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills".

They should also be able to "operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation."

Previously, Netflix axed hundreds of jobs after subscriber numbers dipped.

"The overall market range for this role is typical $60,000 - $385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," Netflix said.

The company also added it determines an employee's salary by factoring conditions, including "compensation factors" such as their background, experience and skills.

The job location is situated in San Jose, California, which requires travel in and beyond the US.

"The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation," it said.

The advert said that the team "helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world."

Meanhwhile, the average salary for flight attendants in the States is mere over $62,000 per year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023

Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations

Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations
Kim Kardashian says 'bet losing' with North was reason of her 'awful' Tik Tok

Kim Kardashian says 'bet losing' with North was reason of her 'awful' Tik Tok
Prince Harry given smart advice about Lilibet, Archie by Queen relative's ex-partner

Prince Harry given smart advice about Lilibet, Archie by Queen relative's ex-partner
The Kardashians aren’t taking Kanye West’s secret nuptials as ‘marriage’ yet

The Kardashians aren’t taking Kanye West’s secret nuptials as ‘marriage’ yet

Emma Roberts says working with Diane Keaton was 'a thrill for her'

Emma Roberts says working with Diane Keaton was 'a thrill for her'
Jeremy Renner’s 911 call released from snowplow accident: ‘he’s been crushed’

Jeremy Renner’s 911 call released from snowplow accident: ‘he’s been crushed’
Jennifer Lopez appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ promotions

Jennifer Lopez appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ promotions
Shakira ex Gerard Pique mocked for paying for new girlfriend's cosmetic surgeries

Shakira ex Gerard Pique mocked for paying for new girlfriend's cosmetic surgeries

Brad Pitt pals approve of Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s big hit among his friends’

Brad Pitt pals approve of Ines De Ramon: ‘She’s big hit among his friends’

Britney Spears reflects on past romance with ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears reflects on past romance with ex Justin Timberlake