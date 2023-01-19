 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently introduced two acting rules for her eldest daughter Charlotte to appear on camera.

In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah, who shares one daughter and a son with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr, shared that her daughter will only be allowed to opt for acting profession when she turns 18 years old and “no longer living with her parents”.

“'Does it scare me? Well, we have rules in place,” said the 45-year-old.

Elaborating on the rules, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum mentioned, “She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school.”

The Cruel Intentions actress continued, “Charlotte says to me, ‘That’s unfair. You were a child actor’. Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents.”

The Scooby Doo star also clarified that she would never stop Charlotte from being on a set, but stated clearly that it would not happen while she’s still “living under her roof”.

“I'll never stop her from being on a set. But she’s just not going on camera while she’s living under our roof,” commented Scream 2 actress.

Sarah added, “There’ll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first.”

For the unversed, Sarah came on TV in her mid-teens before filming the famous role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in her early 20s.

