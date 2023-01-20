King Charles to allow Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title again?

There are speculations that King Charles III could allow his brother Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title once again amid Harry's damaging stunts against the royal family.



The Duke of York, who lost that privilege after over his alleged ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wants to be called by his HRH title once again, according to a new report.



Queen Elizabeth II striped her favourite son Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and patronages in her life over the scandal and ordered the disgraced royal to not use his HRH status.



Now, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is reportedly seeking the King's consent to use that status as a test once again. His plan is to use it in a 'low-key' manner, what ever that means. However, this will only happen if King Charles III offers his consent.

Andrew is well aware he will never return to royal duties nor will he ever take back any patronages that his mother stripped from him. But the latest report from the Daily Mail details how perplexed Prince Andrew is for not being able to use his HRH status.

There has been no confirmation or indication this will happen but the Duke of York will definitely try.



However, some royal experts believe that King Charles won't allow Prince Andrew to use this title as he know the decision could cause a wider damage to the monarch and royal family amid Harry and Meghan's persistent attacks against the Firm.