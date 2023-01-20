 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to allow Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title again?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

There are speculations that King Charles III could allow his brother Prince Andrew to test his Royal Highness title once again amid Harry's damaging stunts against the royal family.

The Duke of York, who lost that privilege after over his alleged ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wants to be called by his HRH title once again, according to a new report.

Queen Elizabeth II striped her favourite son Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and patronages in her life over the scandal and ordered the disgraced royal to not use his HRH status.

Now, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is reportedly seeking the King's consent to use that status as a test once again. His plan is to use it in a 'low-key' manner, what ever that means. However, this will only happen if King Charles III offers his consent. 

Andrew is well aware he will never return to royal duties nor will he ever take back any patronages that his mother stripped from him. But the latest report from the Daily Mail details how perplexed Prince Andrew is for not being able to use his HRH status.

There has been no confirmation or indication this will happen but the Duke of York will definitely try. 

However, some royal experts believe that King Charles won't allow Prince Andrew to use this title as he know the decision could cause a wider damage to the monarch and royal family amid Harry and Meghan's persistent attacks against the Firm.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'

Robert Pattinson lambasts deep fakes of himself on social media: 'It's terrifying'
Emma Roberts spotted on a romantic afternoon stroll with beau Cody John

Emma Roberts spotted on a romantic afternoon stroll with beau Cody John
Priyanka Chopra gives a fierce reply to haters on surrogacy criticism: 'You don't know what I've been through'

Priyanka Chopra gives a fierce reply to haters on surrogacy criticism: 'You don't know what I've been through'
'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner shared a sweet note on ageing as he turned 68th: Check out his post

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner shared a sweet note on ageing as he turned 68th: Check out his post
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul indulge in shenanigans at the NBA game

'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul indulge in shenanigans at the NBA game

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set
Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour
Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why

Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why
Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William
Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation