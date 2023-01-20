Americans believe what Prince Harry wrote about Camilla?

In a new poll by Redfield and Wilton, the Duchess of Sussex has seen an approval rating in the US of -13 while Camilla’s is at -8, according to UK'S Daily Express.

According o the publication, the survey, commissioned by Newsweek, asked 2,000 eligible U.S voters what they thought about members of the Royal Family.

The poll was conducted six days after Harry’s scathing memoir, Spare, was released.

It said Prince Harry, who described Camilla as the "wicked stepmother" in his book and accused her of leaking information to the press during promotional interviews, was one point above Camilla at -7 in terms of popularity.

Commenting on the poll results, royal author Angela Levin said, "Queen Camilla seem to have backfired as his step-mother has exceeded Meghan Markle’s popularity in the US."