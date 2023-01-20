 
King Charles five-word consolation to Harry when Diana passed away

King Charles broke the news of Princess Diana’s death to both of his sons.

The monarch’s youngest son, Prince Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’ recalls how his father walked into the room to reveal that his ‘mummy didn’t make it.’

Recalling his feelings at the time, Harry writes: “These phrases remain in my mind like darts in a board. He did say it that way, I know that much for sure. She didn’t make it. And then everything seemed to come to a stop. That’s not right. Not seemed. Nothing at all seemed. Everything distinctly, certainly, irrevocably, came to a stop. None of what I said to him then remains in my memory. It’s possible that I didn’t say anything. What I do remember with startling clarity is that I didn’t cry. Not one tear,” Harry notes in his memoir ‘Spare.’

“Pa didn’t hug me. He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis? But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said: It’s going to be OK,” Harry recalls.

Diana passed away in a Paris car accident with boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in 1997.

