Friday Jan 20 2023
Waqar Satti

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers

Waqar Satti

Friday Jan 20, 2023

An undated of image of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chairing a session. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs amid reports that President Arif Alvi is all set to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.

A total of 69 resignations were accepted this week after the PTI announced to return to the assembly and threatened to move a no-trust motion against the prime minister.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations was submitted,” the statement released by the National Assembly Secretariat read.

Following the approval of the resignations, the summary was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify the PTI lawmakers.

Now, after the acceptance of 80 resignations since July, the strength of PTI MNAs in the assembly has shrunk to 73 including the dissidents.

Around 131 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

NA speaker on July 28, 2022 accepted the resignations of only 11 PTI lawmakers while he accepted 34 more resignations on January 17. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with details.

Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Faiz, Bajwa responsible for Pakistan's current crisis: Nawaz Sharif

Khaqan Abbasi slams Suleman Shehbaz's 'joker' slur against ex-finance ministers

Sindh LG election controversies do not 'augur well' for general elections: FAFEN

India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks

Govt hell-bent on disqualifying me from politics: Imran Khan

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

PPP assures resolving JI's 'severe reservations' on Karachi LG polls

LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi

Earthquake jolts northern parts of Pakistan

Parliamentary committee formed to appoint caretaker Punjab CM

