Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’

Chris Evans and his ladylove Alba Baptista love the quiet life at his Massachusetts home away from the spotlight as their romance heats up.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Captain America star needs to take his time before settling down with the Portuguese actor.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” the source said. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

“They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the insider added.

“Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down,” the outlet shared.

Evans confirmed his relationship with Baptista with an adorable throwback clip posted on his Instagram handle.

In the reel, the duo could be seen scaring each other on numerous occasions including one where Evans is doing laundry and Baptista screamed while filming him.

“A look back at 2022,” Evans captioned the post with three hearts.

The Hollywood heartthrob has been candid about his wish of settling down and having a family of his own.

“I really want kids,” he told Men’s Journal. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”