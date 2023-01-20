 
Friday Jan 20 2023
Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Alec Baldwin has refused to accept the responsibility of death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of film Rust in 2021.

The actor has vowed to fight two charges of involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on set, New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday.

Hutchins – the cinematographer and mom, 42, was killed after Baldwin, 64, shot a prop gun in her direction that was loaded with a real bullet.

Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas said the charges "distort Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice".

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas told The Post.

"He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds." He added: "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

The Hutchins' family have welcomed the charges, saying Baldwin showed "conscious disregard for human life."

The film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for weapons on set, has also been charged with two charges of involuntary manslaughter.

