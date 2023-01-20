 
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention
Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention 

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are to remain in police custody until February 27 after a Romanian court extended their detention, it has been reported.

The controversial social media influencer and his brother are being held in detention on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape.

A Romanian court judge has ruled that the pair will be kept in prison for a further 30 days while police build their case.

The reasons for this extension will be given in a written statement later.

Tate and his brother both deny the allegations against them.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating the claims against Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets including luxury vehicles, watches and cash, from his home in Bucharest.

Tate was arrested at the end of December as part of a human-trafficking investigation in Romania.

