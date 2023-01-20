 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough pays a heartwarming tribute to mom Lisa Marie, a week after her death

Riley Keough paid an emotional tribute to mother Lisa Marie Presley, a week following her tragic demise.

On Friday, January 20, actress Riley Keough shared a black and white throwback picture of herself and her mom, who died on January 12 due to heart failure, on Instagram.

As per People, Riley preferred a simple caption for the overwhelmingly emotional picture, a red heart emoji.

The image features a young mother, Lisa Marie, fondly looking down at her little girl Riley, who is holding a bouquet of flowers.

Riley was born from parents Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Rock & Roll legend Elvis Presley, and Danny Keough.



