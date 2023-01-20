Selena Gomez reveals her relationship status with Drew Taggart: Deets inside

 
Friday Jan 20 2023
Friday Jan 20, 2023

Selena Gomez has recently spoken out on the speculations that she’s dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

On Thursday, the Calm Down hit-maker revealed that she’s not in a relationship in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The singer shared a photo of a cloudy sky, which showed the face of an unknown man looking down standing in front of a hill.

On the image, the Heart Wants What It Wants singer wrote, “I like being alone too much,” adding, ‘#iamsingle’.

The deleted post came after US Weekly reported that Selena and Drew were spotted together at members only clubs.

The outlet called the rumoured couple’s romance as “very casual and low-key”.

A source alleged that their hang out included “bowling and to the movies”.

Earlier in November, Selena, who had dated Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, “There are days that I feel so far away.”

“But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all,” remarked the songstress.

Presently, the actress-singer decided to return to Instagram after a four-year social media break.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Selena is busy working on season three of Only Murders in the Building

