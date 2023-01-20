 
David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death

David Crosby, the recently deceased and the founding member of the bands Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds, tweeted about heaven being overrated and cloudy a day before he died, as reported by Fox News.

David shared his response to a screenshot of a Google search that asked, "can we go to heaven with tattoos." The result of the search read, "People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go to heaven. People who eat too much pork will also not go to heaven. Short people will not go to heaven."

David wrote in response to the google search, "I heard the place is overrated….cloudy."

This came on Wednesday, a day before he succumbed to death at the age of 81.

A statement by Crosby, Stills & Nash member Graham Nash read, "It is with profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together."

