Friday Jan 20 2023
Friday Jan 20, 2023

Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience

Wynonna Judd shared in a recent interview that going on a tour after her mother Naomi Judd's death was an amazing healing experience unexpectedly, as reported by Fox News.

Wynonna and her mother were supposed to tour together last year; however, Naomi died by suicide last year in April Wynonna decided to move forward with "The Judds: The Final Tour" after her mom’s death and it turned out very well for her.

Wynonna said, "I’ve had an incredible, incredible opportunity to heal through all of this, to cry and to say things onstage that I’ll never say again. This is a whole other level of deep, and I wasn’t expecting it."

She further added, "I knew it would be intense, but this is literally, ‘Oh, my Lord,' this is me with a broken heart being as open as I’ll probably ever be, and other people are responding to that in a way that I wasn’t expecting."

Wynonna shared that she went on the tour with a broken heart but it turned out to be amazing for her.

